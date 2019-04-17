Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek provides update on battle with cancer

(WHDH) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said in a video Wednesday that he is thankful for all of the support he has received since announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Trebek made it known in March that he intended to continue working on the show while receiving treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages, encouragement, and support,” Trebek said in a video shared on social media. “The many cards that I’ve received from young people. I’m touched beyond words.”

The 78-year-old says the show has wrapped filming for its 35th season and has already started work on a 36th season.

“Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy,” Trebek said. “I look forward to seeing you once again in September.”

Trebek says he plans to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)