BOSTON (WHDH) - In a video posted to social media, Vermont-based singer-songwriter Noah Kahan was seen wearing a custom Fenway Park jacket during his sold-out four-night stint at the ballpark. 7NEWS caught up with the Maine designer who created the piece, and she said it was a dream come true.

Daphne Murphy, the Owner and Designer of Daphne Michelle Designs, said she has been making the custom jackets for a year, and she had an extra special one in mind for Kahan.

“I already had the jacket in mind, but I hadn’t made it yet. It was made custom for him. I was very careful with how it came together,” Murphy said. “They’re made from…a season ticket holder blanket, and they say ‘Fenway’ on the back.”

Murphy said she got in touch with Kahan’s stylist a few months back, and the plan to get him one of her designs was set in motion.

“I had hopes that he might wear it, but I wasn’t sure, and it was just incredible to see it,” Murphy said. “It’s been a complete dream come true. It’s so surreal, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it.”

Murphy said the jacket is not currently for sale, but she plans to make and sell more soon. For more information, you can visit her website: https://www.daphnemichelledesigns.com/

Kahan brought his ‘The Great Divide Tour’ to Fenway Park for four sold-out nights in July.

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