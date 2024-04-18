BOSTON (WHDH) - Formula 1 racing is speeding into Boston’s Seaport.

It’s the fastest cars on the lot, the most experienced professional drivers you can have.

Now, you can get behind the wheel at F1 Arcade, an immersive racing experience new to the U.S.

“We are 69 full motion simulators, coming in one space with a beautiful cocktail bar, 37-foot-long cocktail bar, and exception food that we’re excited to bring to Boston,” said Jon Gardner, US President of F1 Arcade.

Racers of all ages and abilities can hop into one of the cutting edge racing simulators, delivering a turbo-charged challenge.

“You grab the steering wheel in your hands, you hear the sounds of, you know, the engines roaring, you hear the tires squeaking,” Gardner said. “You’re bumping into different people all that time. The vibrations, the feelings, the sounds, all that come together to create one sensory experience.”

Win or lose, you can celebrate like the pros.

“Part of the F1 experience, when you win the race, you’re popping bottles of champagne,” Gardner said. “So bringing that into what we’re doing here, that’s all part of what the atmosphere we want to create, the excitement we want to have.”

Not feeling bubbly? Fuel up on some international fare instead of that champagne, and because the arcade is in the Seaport, seafood is a highlight of the menu.

F1 Arcade opens on April 22. Guests can walk in and enjoy food and drinks at the bar, but it’s recommended you book a time slot in advance to try the racing simulators.

It’s a taste of the fast life that will satisfy anyone’s need for speed.

