MBTA offering special train to Gillette Stadium for upcoming Dead & Company concert

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dreading the bumper-to-bumper traffic that will surely accompany your trip to Gillette Stadium this weekend for the big Dead & Company concert? Not to worry! The MBTA is offering a special train to Foxborough.

The MBTA announced that it will be providing an event train on Saturday with roundtrip tickets for $20.

The train is slated to depart South Station at 4:45 p.m., Dedham Corporate Center at 5:05 p.m., and arrive at the stadium at 5:50 p.m.

Ticket sales will be stopped once maximum train capacity is reached. They can be purchased on the MBTA’s mTicket App or at the ticket offices of the North, South and Back Bay stations.

Riders are being reminded that Gillette Stadium has a clear bag policy. Personal items can not be left on the train during the concert.

The train will depart the stadium 30 minutes after the concert ends.

