BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) announced Tuesday it open a new exhibit called Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection, featuring dozens of Swift’s most iconic costumes, instruments, and objects from her archive.

The exhibit will take visitors on a journey through Swift’s entire career, exploring how she combined songwriting, performance, and visual storytelling to connect with audiences around the world, the MFA said. It will be on view at the Museum from April 10 through August 15, 2027.

The exhibit will be bookended by vignettes dedicated to the music videos for “Tim McGraw,” from Swift’s self-titled debut album (2006), and “The Fate of Ophelia,” from her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl (2025). It will also include gowns, bodysuits, and jackets Swift wore on her record-breaking Eras Tour (2023-24), and a recreation of the “Fortnight” music video set from The Tortured Poet’s Department (2024).

“It’s a really unique opportunity to see these many different parts of her career, so there’s something for everyone. And I think there’s going to be fun things for people to experience and unlike anything we have really ever done,” said Kristen Hoskins, Director of Public Programs at the MFA.

Visitors will also be able to view a Deering Boston 6-String Banjo from Swift’s 2012 Grammy Awards performance of “Mean,” a green Gibson J-180 acoustic guitar from the reputation (2017) Stadium Tour, a mandolin from the music video for “willow,” and the shell of a gilded pink-and-gold grand piano used in her performance of “Lover” at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Swift was honored as Artist of the Decade, the MFA said.

“This is celebrating Boston’s legacy as the banjo making capital of the world in the late 19th century, so we even have a bit of Boston history in the show,” said Jared Katz, Curator of Musical Instruments at the MFA. “We really get to celebrate the visual elements of both the instruments and the fashion. How she’s using them, you know, as she’s able to move through genres so freely, which, you know, is rare for many musicians.”

Every visitor must purchase a ticket for the exhibition, including MFA members. Tickets for MFA members are on sale now, and go on sale to the public on Swift’s birthday: 6 p.m. on December 13.

Tickets cost $40 and include general admission to the Museum.

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