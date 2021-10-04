(WHDH) — New Kids On The Block on Monday announced plans to perform at Mohegan Sun this summer with a legendary lineup of guests.

The pop super-group’s 2022 “Mixtape Tour” will make two stops at the casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on July 1 and 2. Both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue are slated to perform alongside the Dorchester-based pop band.

Tickets are $199, $99, $79, and $59. They go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun box office beginning on Saturday.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a news relapse. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour…We could not be more excited. Let’s go!”

New Kids on the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide.

