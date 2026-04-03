BOSTON (WHDH) - Arya Trattoria in Boston’s North End had a famous face in house Thursday night.

Emma Stone, a 2-time Best Actress Academy Award winner, visited the Hanover Street eatery and posed for a picture, which the restaurant shared on social media.

Stone, 37, came to prominence with roles in films including Superbad, Easy A, and the Help. She won Oscars in 2016 and 2023 for La La Land and Poor Things, respectively.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)