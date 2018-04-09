(WHDH) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked wedding guests to donate to charity instead of giving them wedding gifts.

The couple chose seven charities that represent issues they’re passionate about including: “Sport for Social Change,” women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homeless, HIV and the armed forces.

Markle and Prince Harry will marry in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

