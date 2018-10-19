(WHDH) — Singer Rihanna reportedly turned down the Super Bowl halftime show for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Rihanna was the front-runner for the gig but she decided to pass because of a controversy with players kneeling during the National Anthem.

Kaepernick first knelt during the National Anthem in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

He is currently a free agent.

