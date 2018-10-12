(WHDH) — Singer Selena Gomez is reportedly seeking treatment after having a panic attack in the hospital.

The pop star will be undergoing a type of talk therapy called dialectical behavior therapy to help manage negative thoughts and behaviors, according to People.

A source told the entertainment magazine that the 26-year-old had been recently hospitalized for complications related to her kidney transplant last year.

In 2015, Gomez revealed she had been out of the spotlight for a while because she was diagnosed with lupus.

Then in 2016, she said she would take time off to focus on her health.

Gomez has also been candid about mental health struggles including anxiety and depression, which she noted can be side effects of lupus.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)