LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Nearly 30 years have passed since Zack Morris and his friends walked the halls of Bayside High School for the final time but the “Saved by the Bell” cast members have still remained friends.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffiani Thiessen and their spouses recently dined out in Los Angeles together.

Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, shared a picture of the group on Twitter, writing: “This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like…”

Lopez, known as A.C. Slater in the show, also posted a video of everyone to his Instagram story.

“Fun dinner tonight with some old friends,” he said while showing off the table. “Now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

The cast says despite the reunion, fans will probably not see a “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

