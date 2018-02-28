(WHDH) — Ryan Seacrest responded to sexual harassment allegations.

The TV host said his former stylist wanted money.

He said she offered to drop the allegations if he paid her millions of dollars, which he refused to do.

He added her allegations were previously investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.

The woman said she endured the unwanted attention from Seacrest for years before reporting it to human resources. She said she was then fired.

