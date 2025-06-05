BOSTON (WHDH) - Gamers camped out overnight at the Best Buy in Dorchester for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2.

Dozens of shoppers flooded the store at South Bay Center when doors opened Thursday morning.

Max Lopez, first person in line, said he waited outside the store for 11 hours.

“The Switch 2 comes with lots of new software, especially Mario Kart, and I think that the new hardware is going to enable a lot of new games, so definitely excited for that,” Lopez said.

Best Buy is selling the Nintendo Switch 2 for around $450.

