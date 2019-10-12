Taylor Swift casually announces a tiny concert on Twitter

(CNN) — Hey, Taylor Swift fans, the pop star just teased a new concert from a tiny desk.

The Tiny Desk Concerts are part of NPR Music and filmed in Washington, DC, at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen. Swift posted on her Twitter that she was the next artist to take the desk.

“Tiny desk, BIG mood. Thank you @NPR for that awesome experience, I can’t wait to relive it when #tinydesk comes out!”

A video producer for NPR, Morgan Noelle Smith, gushed about working with the artist in an Instagram post, saying that the experience was “unreal.”

“We have a lot of people who come to perform at the desk, but it is SO humbling to see someone as famous, as huge, as ICONIC as Taylor Swift just come in, sit behind the desk, and play her music the same way it was written … just her on a guitar and at the piano,” Smith wrote.

The acoustic setlist is rumored to include “Lover,” “The Man,” and throwback “All Too Well” from her 2012 album “Red.”

As far as the release date, all we know is “soon.”

The announcement follows Swift’s performance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” in which she performed stripped-down versions of some of her recent hits.

