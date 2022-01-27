FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets for Garth Brooks’ first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium go on sale Friday.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will make its only New England stop in Foxboro on May 21.

The tour has already set attendance records in over 77 cities.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Fans can also get in a virtual waiting room beginning at 9 a.m. for a chance to be the first in line to secure their seats.

They can be purchased online, by calling 1-877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster mobile app.

