(WHDH) – U2’s Bono and The Edge were on the Cape Saturday playing a private concert at the Mix 104 Beach House.

The pair performed six songs, including “Summer of Love.”

U2 played two shows at the TD Garden last week and wrap up their North American Tour at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)