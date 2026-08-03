BOSTON (WHDH) - Zac Brown Band surprised the crowd at their record-breaking 15th sold out show at Fenway Park Sunday night with a giveaway worth $40 million.

The Atlanta-based country music band gave the entire audience a cruise with Margaritaville at Sea. Zac Brown, the lead singer, said everyone at the show also gets to bring a guest with them on the excursion.

“I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat,” Brown said on stage. “This is the biggest giveaway in history, ladies and gentlemen, here tonight at Fenway Park.”

The more than 37,000 fans at Fenway Park were stunned at the giveaway.

“Everybody kind of goes silent at first. They’re thinking, ‘what’s the catch?’ But then Zac’s like, ‘No, this is what it is,'” said Gianna Lemarier, who attended the concert. “How often do you get something completely comped like that? This is amazing!”

Brown was the co-designer of the live music venue on board the cruise ship, named Beachcomber, which launches in January.

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