BOSTON (WHDH) - Prepare to go way back! 7’s Polikseni Manxhari, and her mother, take us to Boston’s Back Bay where a new exhibit helping people discover their ancestry is gaining Mass Appeal.

The Family Heritage Experience in Boston is allowing families to dive deeper into their history.

“Most people, wherever they’re from, have a deep interest in understanding their family story, their origins,” said Ryan Woods, CEO of American Ancestors. “The Family Heritage Experience is a way in which you can begin that journey.”

Woods explained the first exhibition, called, “Who in the world are you?” It gives guests the opportunity to think about where they come from.

Woods said the exhibit is about more than just birthplace. At The Family Heritage Experience, visitors can find clues about their families’ values or beliefs. They may even find hints in their name.

In the family treasures vault, Woods said visitors can learn how to use their heirlooms, like diaries, yearbooks, and even quilts, to learn about their relatives.

Guests can also make appointments with David Allen Lambert, the museum’s Chief Geneologist.

“Everyone has a story. It doesn’t matter if your ancestors came over 400 years ago on the Mayflower, or they came over as a five-year-old from Albania,” said Lambert.

Organizers say the museum creates a meaningful way to connect with family past and present.

“It’s innately human to want to know where you come from. So we want to give people the opportunity to experience that joy, and that confidence that comes from understanding where you come from, and who you’re connected to,” said Woods.

The Family Heritage Experience is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. The experience is free on Fridays in October in honor of Family History Month.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

