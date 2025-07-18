BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a little bit country and a whole lot of soul.

7’s Amaka Ubaka shows us why line dancing is gaining Mass Appeal.

Line dancing is the boot-stomping, hand-clapping, fan-clacking craze that’s finding its groove on social media.

Born on disco floors in the ’70s and taken mainstream by country artists in the ’80s and ’90s, line dancing is cool again.

And while the moves seem simple, the pros can really kick it .

Line dancer Katie Ryan at Loretta’s Last Call highly recommends it.

“I’d say just try it, you’re gonna have the time of your life,” she said.

Zhane Green said, ‘You learn something every time and you get better every time.”

But line dancing isn’t all country roots and cowboy boots.

Just ask those tearing it up at New England Soul Line Dancing.

“It feels like there has always been two ways to do it, one just a little more traditional, one with a little more soul,” said dancer Crystal Murphy.

The New England Soule Line Dancers have been getting down in Dorchester and Mattapan for more than 15 years.

“It’s a whole vibe,” said Mikey Myles. “Everybody loves the energy. We bring the fire to the party.”

Miss a beat? No problem. It’s all about bringing people together, one step at a time.

If you’d like to give line dancing a whirl, you can find classes and events all over the Boston area almost any night of the week. For more information about line dancing at Loretta’s Last Call, visit here: https://www.lorettaslastcall.com/event/weekly-line-dancing/

New England Soul Line Dancers host a begginer class Fridays from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the Lena Park Community Center in Dorchester. All are welome to come out and dance. You can connect with them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nelinedance/

