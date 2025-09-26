BOSTON (WHDH) - This place has the seal of approval from animal enthusiasts! 7’s Juliana Mazza takes us to Boston where an exhibit at the New England Aquarium is gaining Mass Appeal.

The New England Aquarium is allowing guests to connect with its marine residents like never before.

You can party with the penguins, flock to the fish, or have an exclusive meet-and-greet with some seals!

The aquarium is inviting visitors inside the tank to spend some quality time with their five Atlantic Harbor seals. Guests can participate in a training session to learn about the seals’ biology, habitat, how the aquarium cares for them, and the methods they use to communicate. Guests will also have the opportunity to ask the harbor seals for behaviors, and trainers will answer questions.

“They’re really engaging animals and I think they’re fun for people to get up close and personal with,” said Kristen McMahon, the Curator of Pinnipeds & Penguins at New England Aquarium.

A trainer at the aquarium showed a 40-year-old seal named Trumpet, who can do several tricks including waves, flips, dancing, and even painting! Visitors may even take home a painting created by Trumpet.

McMahon says the exhibit allows guests a unique experience that’s as fun for them as it is for the seals.

“We give them a lot of enrichment and toys during those sessions. They’re learning new behaviours, exercise, playtime, relationship, socialization,” said McMahon. “We do a lot of different types of exercises and the variety is really so important to these animals.”

If you want to seal the deal with this meet and greet, you can swim on over to: https://www.neaq.org/visit/animal-encounters/

