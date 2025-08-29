SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not quite Fall, but a local farm is getting in the autumnal spirit! 7’s Polikseni Manxhari and Amaka Ubaka take us to Sharon where a unique maze is gaining Mass Appeal.

Ward’s Berry Farm offers fresh produce you can pick yourself, animal sightings, and other outdoor adventures for the whole family.

This year the farm is taking the fun a step further. The sunflower field has been transformed into a nearly two acre maze with more than a dozen different kinds of sunflowers.

“Everyone loves a corn maze which happens in the Fall,” said Decklan Hogan, who works at the farm. “We grow a lot of sunflowers for our pick your own fields, they come up really fun and they grow tall enough to do a maze, so we thought why not do a sunflower maze?”

From above, you can see the maze paths are in the shape of flowers and butterflies.

“It’s all polinator themed,” explained Hogan. “It’s really a spectacle.”

The winding paths are filled with sunflowers in all different colors. People working at the farm remind everyone who enters to stop and smell the flowers!

“You’re surrounded by multicolored and beautiful different varieties of sunflowers, there are the birds buzzing around. It’s hard to beat!” Hogan said.

The sunflower maze at Ward’s is open everyday while the sunflowers are in bloom.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the farm.

For more information, you can visit https://wardsberryfarm.com/sunflower-maze/.

