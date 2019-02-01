$1 coffee at Dunkin’ on Monday if Patriots beat Rams in Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England fans can score dirt cheap coffee at Dunkin’ on Monday if the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The coffee chain’s “Raise a Cup if the Patriots Win” promotion will allow DD Perks members the chance to get medium iced or hot coffee for just a $1.

The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin’ locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Essex and Clinton counties in New York.

To enroll in the DD Perks program, click here.

