CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead and another injured after their small plane crashed in New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, which occurred in Charlestown just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two men were the plane’s only occupants. Local police say one of the men died at the scene, but the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The men’s identities have not yet been released. They were flying in a Bailey Dragonfly, a single-engine, ultralight plane often used to tow gliders.

Emergency crews from several agencies responded to the crash, including the New Hampshire State Police, the Charlestown Police Department and two local fire departments.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)