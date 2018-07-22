1 dead, 1 injured in Boston double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting early Sunday morning, Boston police say.
Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of two people shot on Osceola Street. When they arrived on scene, they found the two victims seriously injured.
Boston EMS transported both to a nearby hospital where one later died.
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect.
No arrests have been made at this time.
