DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another is injured after a house exploded in Derry, New Hampshire on Thursday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported house explosion on Goodhue Road around noon found the home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors reporting hearing the sound of a loud explosion shortly before the fire.

John Giso, who owns the house, said he and his wife rushed home when he learned that a tree had fallen on his home. His 11-year-old daughter and 77-year-old mother-in-law had been looking out the window when the tree fell, he said.

“They said they were watching snow out the window and a tree fell on the house and it started the fire,” he said.

Fire officials said the incident resulted in one fatality. The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

