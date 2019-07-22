1 dead, 1 injured in Shelburne rollover crash

SHELBURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash in Shelburne on Sunday that left one woman dead and another injured.

Troopers responding to a crash on Colrain-Shelburne Road at 12:40 a.m. found a 2011 Honda CR-Z that had traveled over the center line and off the road before striking a tree and rolling over, police said.

The driver, Taryn Laplante, 22, of Chicopee, was removed from the car and taken by helicopter to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old Springfield woman who was also in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

