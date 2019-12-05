1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating a violent early morning car crash in Harvard Square that left one man dead and another seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1270 Massachusetts Ave. around 4 a.m. found a car that had crashed through a fence and into a tree, according to Cambridge police.

The driver and passenger were taken to local hospitals, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The passenger sustained serious injuries.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Mass. Ave is closed at Bow Street coming into Harvard Square as police investigate the cause of the crash.

Both driver and passenger were identified as males in their 20s and 30s.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

