1 dead, 2 injured following violent crash in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and two others were injured following a violent crash in West Roxbury early Thursday morning that left one car mangled.

Officers responding to Washington Street around 1 a.m. found a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow and a severely damaged white sedan that had been involved in a crash.

The man inside the car was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, a Boston police spokesperson said.

The two occupants inside the plow truck were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the white sedan struck the pickup truck, according to police.

Part of Washington Street was blocked off until just before 7 a.m. as police investigated.

