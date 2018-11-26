1 dead, 2 injured in violent Heath crash

HEATH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Heath that left one person dead and two others seriously injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Dell Road about 7:45 p.m. found a 2001 Toyota Camry that had veered off the highway and slammed into a tree, according to state police. All three occupants of the car were found outside the vehicle.

One of the occupants, a 20-year-old Shelburne falls woman whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants, a 21-year-old Colrain woman and a 28-year-old man from Hinsdale, New Hampshire, were taken to BayState Medical Center with what were considered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

