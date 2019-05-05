1 dead, 2 injured in violent Methuen crash

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Methuen that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responding to Merrimack Street around 6 p.m. found two mangled cars and three people injured, according to a release issued by police.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Toyota sedan traveling eastbound crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2004 Chevy Blazer traveling westbound.

The passenger of the Toyota, 23-year-old Devanah Walker of Haverhill was taken to a Boston hospital via helicopter where she later succumbed to her injuries, police say.

The driver of the Toyota and the Chevy were both transported to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Methuen police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the cause of the crash.

