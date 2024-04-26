MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man passed away and 3 people were hurt, including two first responders, when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Manchester, NH Thursday night.

The fire reportedly began among several rear porches of the apartment complex structure on Circle Village Way.

“Manchester firefighters began their fire attack on the exterior of the apartment building while additional firefighters entered the building to evacuate the remaining residents,” the department said in a statement. Firefighters said they rescued several people with ladders who were trapped in the burning building.

One victim was removed from the building and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another resident, a female, was also transported to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

A number of pets were evacuated from the building with their owners, including treating a cat with an oxygen mask.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)