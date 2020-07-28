NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in North Andover on Monday evening.

Emergency crews responding to numerous 911 calls reporting a three-car crash in the area of Route 114 and Sharpners Pond Road just before 5:30 p.m. transported three people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, North Andover police said.

A fourth vehicle occupant, identified as 70-year-old Colleen Armstrong, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Andover Police Department at (978) 683-3168.

