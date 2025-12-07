MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and four others are hospitalized, including a firefighter, after a fire raced through a condo building in Middleboro on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Ashley Lane around 9:45 a.m. found heavy fire on the first and second floor in both the front and rear of the home that had extended to an attached condo building, according to the Middleboro Fire Department.

When the fire was brought under control, one person was found dead on the first floor. Their name has not been released.

Three other people who livedin the building were able to escape and were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

