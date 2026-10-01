BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and two others were hurt when a car crashed into a medical building in Jamaica Plain Thursday morning, police said.

Boston police responded to the dialysis unit on the campus of Faulkner Hospital on Centre Street at approximately 10:48 a.m. and found a black car had run over metal barricades, hitting a woman sitting on a bench, before it plunged down a small embankment.

“Yeah, I see the glass, just boom! The glass is very strong,” Esmerelda Villar said, a patient at the hospital. “I see the blood in there. On the floor.”

Police said two people were inside the car at the time of the crash and both suffered minor injuries. The woman sitting on the bench initially suffered life-threatening injuries, then later succumbed to her injuries. All those hurt were rushed across the parking lot to Faulkner Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Police said a gas main was hit at the building, causing a leak. Patients from the dialysis unit and the Belkin House building were evacuated because of the crash and the gas leak. They waited on the lawn for relatives to come get them.

“National Grid crews responded to address the damaged gas line, secure the gas service, and ensure the area was safe. We will continue to work with local authorities and make necessary repairs once allowed to do so,” a spokesperson for National Grid said in a statement.

Boston police said they reviewed the crash on hospital security cameras, and believe it was accidental.

“We are very sure, given what we know at this point, that it was not deliberate, that there is no nexus to terrorism, that this was, in fact, a very tragic situation, a very unfortunate situation that happened here,” Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said.

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