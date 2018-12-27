1 dead after car rear-ends tractor-trailer on Mass Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 61-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a stretch of the highway in Blandford.

State police say the tractor-trailer was traveling west when the truck driver, for reasons under investigation, used the emergency turnaround to change directions and head east.

Investigators say the victim’s car then rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

Police say the Shrewsbury man died at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man, wasn’t injured.

No names were released.

An investigation continues.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)