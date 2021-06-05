HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a single motorcycle crash that left one person dead in Hatfield on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pantry and Mountain roads in North Hatfield around 1:19 a.m. found a motorcycle that had gone off of the roadway.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 a.m., police said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

