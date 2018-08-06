TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent crash in Topsfield left one person dead Sunday night.

First responders arrived at the area of 57 Haverhill Rd. around 10:40 p.m. after learning a person may be in cardiac arrest following a single-car crash, Topsfield fire officials said.

Officials confirmed that one person died from severe injuries sustained during the accident.

Lighting units illuminated the area to search the woods for potentially ejected victims and a hose line was used to mitigate the possible hazard of an ignition due to a gasoline leak from the car.

Topsfield police are investigating the crash.

