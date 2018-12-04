1 dead after multiple vehicles, shed, home torched in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after one person was killed Tuesday morning in a series of fires that torched multiple vehicles, shed and home in Dudley, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a home at 48 Dudley-Oxford Road about 7 a.m. found multiple damaged structures and a man dead, according to a spokeswoman for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The person who died in the blaze, whose name has not been released, is believed to have been “intimately involved with the start of the fires,” investigators said.

“Initially, it was only two vehicles that were on fire,” Dudley Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski said. “The house was then discovered to be on fire.”

Dudley police and fire are assisting the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office with an investigation.

No additional details were available.

