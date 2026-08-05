BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:14 a.m. in the area of 564 Blue Hill Avenue. Police say they found the victim with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Hector Acebado said the victim is his friend and he had seen him just hours before. He said the victim doesn’t live here but was visiting.

“He’s like, the person, like, he never be in trouble,” Acebado said. “He only got like almost two years in the United States. He goes to school. He [was] doing right and everything.”

Investigators paid close attention to a bike next to a stoop where evidence markers were laid out. Witnesses said the victim may have been working on the bike when someone came up and shot him.

The attack came just days after a shooting nearby in Hyde Park that left one person dead and four injured.

“Clearly, we’ve had a few incidents recently that are very alarming to the public and to us. That’s why we’re committed to taking quick action. In Hyde Park, we’ve already made an arrest in that case, and we plan on doing, kind of following up in the same aggressive manner,” said Paul McLaughlin, Boston Police Superintendent. “We have a lot of detectives assigned to this, and we’ll be looking to kind of put this, you know, put this case together as quickly as we possibly can. The biggest thing we look at, especially when it comes to retaliatory violence, is we look to get that shooter off the street as quickly as we can, try to minimize the opportunity for retaliation against or by the same group of people.”

An investigation is ongoing.

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