1 dies in crash on icy road in northern New Hampshire

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Police say the driver of a tractor trailer lost control on an icy New Hampshire road and crashed into two pickup trucks that had pulled over, killing a passenger who tried to flee.

Police said 20-year-old Leo Croteau, of Berlin, New Hampshire, died Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Route 2 in Randolph.

Police are investigating the crash.

