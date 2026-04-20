NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was hurt while battling a fire at a home in Newton Monday, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the home on River Street just after 10 a.m., and said getting to the scene was a challenge because of road closures during the Boston Marathon.

“With the marathon going on, it’s been challenging to get companies in and out,” said Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile.

Greg Prevost lives on the second floor of the home with his fiance and two cats. He said his lights went out around 9:30 a.m., and when he tried to get them back on, he found the fire.

“We had a circuit breaker flip and went to turn it back on,” he said. “I went downstairs to get my coffee and I heard the smoke detectors going off, so I went back upstairs and the whole hallway was full of smoke.”

Prevost said he then called 911 and got everyone out of the house safely.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital, according to Gentile.

Prevost said he is now looking ahead to rebuilding after the devastating incident.

“Just trying to figure out where I’m going to live for the next few days,” he said. “We got friends we’re going to stay with. It’s just how, thinking about all the paperwork I’m going to have to do to recover and get back to life.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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