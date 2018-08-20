1 flown to hospital after serious crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup truck in Holliston

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown to the hospital Monday morning after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck in Holliston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash before 11 a.m. on Hopping Brook Road found a pickup truck that had apparently slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer.

Video from the scene showed a heavily damaged pickup truck that had become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The road will be closed until further notice as police investigate. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were available.

Hopping Brook Road is CLOSED due to an active motor vehicle accident. We do not have an ETA on when roadway will be opened. No other information is available at this time. — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) August 20, 2018

