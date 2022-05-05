BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital and two residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Boston late Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 87-89 Codman Hill Avenue in the city’s Dorchester section just before midnight found flames showing in the rear of the home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was transported from the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were available.

At approximately 11:45 Fire in the rear of 87-89 Codman Hill Ave Dor . 1 resident was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . 2 residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7vGDo0TAT4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 5, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)