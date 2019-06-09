1 hospitalized after car crashes into woods in Duxbury

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the woods in Duxbury.

Fire crews responding to a motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of Route 3 near Exit 11 found a car in the woods and a heavily damaged guardrail, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Crews transported one person from the crash to South Shore Hospital.

Firefighters temporarily closed the left lane while they worked to clear the scene.

Use caution and avoid Route 3 South at exit 11. The high speed lane is closed due to a MVA in the woods. DXFD transported one patient to the SSH. DXFD is still on scene. #DXFD #traffic pic.twitter.com/Rw1oXmdHAU — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) June 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)