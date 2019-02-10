1 hospitalized after Fairhaven apartment fire

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following an early morning fire in Fairhaven.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at an apartment complex on Washington Street Saturday evening found a man suffering from serious injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is said to be in serious but stable condition.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)