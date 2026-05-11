CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A gunman opened fire in the middle of a busy street in Cambridge Monday afternoon, injuring at least one person before he was shot by police, according to witnesses and 7NEWS sources.

Police responded to the area of River Street and Memorial Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officials said state troopers engaged with the gunman, and one person was injured. The severity of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a hospital. His condition is also unknown.

— 7’s Jonathan Hall live in Cambridge —

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey released a statement on X regarding the shooting, saying, “I’m closely monitoring the situation on Memorial Drive.

[Mass State Police] are on the scene and working alongside local law enforcement to investigate. There is no ongoing threat to the public. However, residents and commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid the area to allow public safety personnel to do their work. Grateful to first responders who worked quickly to keep people safe and secure the scene.”

— 7’s Alex DiPrato live in Cambridge —

Cambridge police are asking residents to avoid the area while detectives are on scene.

They said there is no danger to the public.

Cambridge police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video or information about the shooting to contact them.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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