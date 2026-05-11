CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS sources, two people were shot in the area of Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday. Sources say one of the people shot was the gunman.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area of River Street and Memorial Drive for reports of shots fired. Officials say state troopers became involved, and one person was injured in the shooting.

It is unknown at this time the severity of the injuries. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a hospital.

— 7’s Jonathan Hall live in Cambridge —

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey released a statement on X regarding the shooting, saying, “I’m closely monitoring the situation on Memorial Drive.

[Mass State Police] are on the scene and working alongside local law enforcement to investigate. There is no ongoing threat to the public. However, residents and commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid the area to allow public safety personnel to do their work. Grateful to first responders who worked quickly to keep people safe and secure the scene.”

— 7’s Alex DiPrato live in Cambridge —

Cambridge police are asking residents to avoid the area and say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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