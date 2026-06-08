BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was hurt after a pickup truck crashed and landed on top of a second pickup truck during an auto auction in Billerica Monday afternoon, according to Billerica Fire officials.

Crews responded to the Copart Auto Lot on High Street for reports of a worker trapped after a front-end loader carrying a pickup truck crashed into another pickup truck that was either stopoped or also moving. The man behind the wheel of the truck that was hit was trapped.

Officials said the victim suffered injures to his back and legs, and was taken to Lahey Clinic in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries

OSHA also responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

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