BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a crash involving a Boston police cruiser Wednesday night, Boston police said.

Boston police responded to the intersection of Shawmut Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report of a crash. Police said one person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The officer involved declined treatment, Boston police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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