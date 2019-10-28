1 injured after car smashes through Subway storefront in Milford

A man has been hospitalized after a car crashed through the front of a Subway restaurant in Milford Monday afternoon, police said.

The man, a customer in the restaurant, suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to UMass Worcester, according to police.

The driver of the car was not hurt and said she was having problem with her brakes when she barreled into the building, police said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

